How Tottenham Hotspur could line up during the 2022-23 season

Tottenham Hotspur have made significant progress since the appointment of manager Antonio Conte in November last year.

The London-based club finished fourth in the Premier League table last season with 71 points from 38 games.

Tottenham will look to build on that progress next season as well. They have already spent over £80 million on signing new players this window as Conte prepares for his first full season at the club. Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster have all joined the north London side.

Based on the players Tottenham Hotspur have signed and are likely to sign this transfer window, here's how they could line-up during the 2022-23 season.

Formation- 3-4-3

Goalkeeper - Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris has been a consistent performer for Tottenham since arriving from Lyon in 2012. The France international has played 336 Premier League games for Spurs, keeping 120 clean sheets. He is the club captain and is expected to keep the gloves for the London-based club despite the arrival of Fraser Forster.

Right-wing-back - Djed Spence

Tottenham Hotspur have recently been linked with signing Middlesbrough's right-back, Djed Spence. According to the Telegraph, he will complete the move to Spurs over the coming week.

The 21-year-old defender impressed with his on-loan performances at Nottingham Forest last season. He played 42 Championship games for Steve Cooper's side, playing a pivotal role in their promotion to the Premier League.

Centre-back - Cristian Romero

The Argentina international enjoyed a decent debut campaign at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last term after joining from Atalanta. As per WhoScored, he averaged 2.8 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 3.3 clearances per 90 min in 33 league appearances during the 2021-22 season.

Centre-back - Clément Lenglet

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign defender Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona. If the deal does go through, the France international is expected to start on the left side of the Spurs defense next season. While he didn't have the best time at Barcelona, he'll hope to revive his career under Conte.

Centre-back - Eric Dier

The England international has improved significantly since Conte's arrival last season. He played 32 Premier League games during the 2021-22 season. As per WhoScored, he averaged 0.4 tackles, 0.8 interceptions, and four clearances per 90 mins.

Left-wing-back - Ivan Perisic

Perisic joined Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer from Inter Milan earlier this transfer window. The Croatia international was a consistent performer for the I Nerazzurri during his six seasons at the club. He scored 55 goals and assisted 49 goals in 252 appearances in all competitions for Inter.

Inter @Inter_en 252 appearances, 55 goals, 49 assists and an incalculable amount of one-twos. Simply put, #GrazieIvan 252 appearances, 55 goals, 49 assists and an incalculable amount of one-twos. Simply put, #GrazieIvan 🇭🇷⚫️🔵 https://t.co/ptDsKnLqp9

As things stand, Perisic is expected to start over Sergio Reguilon and Ryan Sessegnon in the left-wing-back position next season.

Central midfield - Yves Bissouma

The London-based club signed Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



Welcome to Spurs, Yves! ✍️ We are pleased to announce the transfer of Yves Bissouma.Welcome to Spurs, Yves! ✍️ We are pleased to announce the transfer of Yves Bissouma. Welcome to Spurs, Yves! 💙

The Ivory Coast international has established himself as among the most talented midfielders in the Premier League in recent years. He played 112 league games during his time at the Amex Stadium, scoring three goals.

The 25-year old midfielder is expected to be a regular starter for Conte's team during the 2021-22 season.

Central midfield - Rodrigo Bentancur

Rodrigo Bentancur impressed with his performances after joining Spurs from Juventus last January. He made 17 Premier League appearances during the 2021-22 season, registering four assists.

Left-wing - Son Heung-min

The South Korea international has developed into one of the best players in Europe since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Bayer Leverkuson in 2015.

Son shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah last term after scoring 23 goals in 35 games. He will play a key role for the London-based club next season.

Centre-forward - Harry Kane

Harry Kane is among the most talented strikers of his generation. The England international has scored 183 goals in 282 Premier League games so far. He is currently the fifth highest goalscorer on the league's all-time list.

The 28-year old attacker is expected to lead the Spurs forward line during the upcoming season.

Right-winger - Dejan Kulusevski

Dejan Kulusevski has been in fine form since joining the Spurs from Juventus last January. He registered five goals and eight assists in 18 appearances for the London-based club last term.

The Sweden international will compete with new signing Richarlison for a place in the starting XI next season.

