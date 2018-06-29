Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: John Terry does Spurs a favour, United name Martial price tag and more - June 29, 2018

Favour for Spurs

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! A lot of news regarding the Lilywhites is on the counter today – so much that we will cut short the introduction and jump right in!

Terry’s favour

While many won’t like the fact that a player has John Terry as someone he listens to for advice, this is precisely what Jack Grealish does if this report from the Mirror is to be believed.

According to Mirror, Jack Grealish has decided to leave Aston Villa as his close friend and mentor John Terry has advised him to move to the Premier League in order to complete his development as a footballer. Tottenham are one of the clubs interested in his signature.

Martial price-tag

Martial wants to leave

Meanwhile, another player that Spurs have been linked with is Anthony Martial. The Frenchman’s agent recently claimed that his client wants to leave the club as he doesn’t feel valued at the Old Trafford.

As a result, according to Manchester Evening News, Spurs had enquired about the former Monaco man, but Manchester United have apparently quoted a “silly price” for the player after Tottenham themselves stamped a huge price tag on Toby Alderweireld – who is being chased by Manchester United.

Sessegnon signs

Oh, no, not with Spurs. Ryan Sessegnon, a player tracked by Spurs, has signed his first professional deal with Fulham after his incredible performances for the club in the Championship.

Sessegnon was, quite naturally, excited after signing the deal that keeps him at the club until 2020 and hopes that he continues his good form next season as well.

"I'm excited to see what's in front of me at this club. Hopefully, we can all push on now. Last year I got a lot of opportunities from the gaffer, and I just want to continue that,” he said.

Alassane Plea wanted

Spurs have a tendency to sign relatively obscure players from France every window and this time around, Alassane Plea is the player they could land. According to a report from RMC Sport, Spurs are now leading the race to sign him as they have put up a bid worth €26 million for the player.