Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Latest updates on Spurs' pursuit of Willian Jose, Krzysztof Piątek and Steven Bergwjin

26 Jan 2020

Krzysztof Piątek

Tottenham Hotspur are still yet to agree a deal for Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose despite recent reports suggesting otherwise. The Brazilian striker was linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as a replacement for the injured Harry Kane but reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says that Spurs still haven't found an agreement for the player.

Tottenham have not reached an agreement with Real Sociedad for Willian José. Piatek is still an option.



Talks ongoing with PSV to sign Steven Bergwjin as winger for Mourinho, Spurs are “confident” to reach an agreement on next hours. ⚪️ #THFC #Tottenham #Spurs #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2020

The report further states that Krzysztof Piątek is still under consideration from Daniel Levy and co. in North London as they look to replace their injured talisman. Kane is expected to face a long spell on the sidelines with manager Jose Mourinho even saying that Kane "might play only next season" in a press conference just under a fortnight ago.

Piątek looks all but certain to depart from San Siro as he is now behind Rafael Leao and returning Rossoneri icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Polish striker is also being targetted by Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, like Mourinho, is forced to look for replacements for the injured Marcus Rashford. But, at the age of 24, it is yet to be seen if Piątek will move to a club with an established superstar such as Kane to compete with in the long term.

Steven Bergwjin

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwjin is reportedly set for a move to North London and has been left out of the Dutch club's matchday squad for the same reason. The explosive Dutchman has been on the radar of Premier League clubs for a while now and is now set to join the likes of Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela, and more as part of Spurs' selection of wide players.

With a tough run of fixtures coming up given their Champions League and domestic up commitments, a move for Bergwjin would help Jose Mourinho as the former Chelsea boss looks to steer Spurs' season back on track.