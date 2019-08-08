Premier League Transfer News: Ryan Sessegnon set for Spurs medical

Sessegnon is set to finalize his move to Spurs imminently

What's the story?

According to Sam Wallace of The Telegraph, Ryan Sessegnon is currently traveling to North-London to undertake his medical with Tottenham Hotspur after the Champions League finalists finally agreed a deal with Fulham.

The deal is reportedly worth £25 million and Spurs youngster Josh Onomah is set to join Fulham as part of the deal.

In case you didn't know...

Spurs' long-standing interest in Ryan Sessegnon is no secret as the club have courted the youngster all summer.

The 19-year-old was one of the only bright sparks in a lackluster Fulham side as the Cottagers were relegated to the Championship after spending a solitary season in the top-flight.

The Englishman graduated from the Fulham academy and was one of the breakthrough stars of the 2017/18 season as he won an unprecedented five awards.

Sessegnon was named Championship Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season, Apprentice of the Year, and named in the Team of the Season and EFL Club Developed XI, a monumental achievement for a teenager.

The heart of the matter...

Spurs have agreed a deal worth £25 million with Fulham and the youngster will travel to North-London to undertake his medical and sign a long-term contract with the club.

Sessegnon had his heart set on a move to Tottenham and it is believed that the 19-year-old would have been more than happy to run his contract down and join the club on a free transfer next summer, if his dream move didn't come to fruition.

Spurs youngster Josh Onomah, is set to join Fulham on a permanent deal as part of the agreement between the two clubs.

What's next?

After completing a club-record deal for Tanguy Ndombele, Spurs have sealed a deal for another one of their primary targets with the capture of Sessegnon.

The Englishman's signing does not signal the end of Tottenham's spending spree this summer, with the North-London club currently well set to complete a deal for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso before the deadline.