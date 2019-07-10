Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Spurs in talks with Real Madrid for the loan signing of Dani Ceballos

Spurs are leading the race for the signature of Dani Ceballos

What's the story?

According to Paul Gilmour from Sky Sports News, Spurs are in talks with Real Madrid for the signing of highly-rated Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The Champions League finalists have already added to their squad this summer, with the capture of one of the most sought-after young players in the world in Tanguy Ndombele and Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add more quality player to his squad as they aim to compete on all fronts next season.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid are unwilling to part ways with Ceballos on a permanent deal, putting off potential suitors but Spurs are willing to acquire his services on a one-year loan deal, as reported by Sky Sports.

The young Spanish midfielder enjoyed a fantastic summer, playing a starring role as Spain won the European U21 championship for the second time running and is eager to secure a temporary move away from the club in search of regular football.

The heart of the matter...

Ceballos has a massive release clause in his contract, believed to be in the excess of £100 million, making a permanent move away from the club difficult to negotiate.

The midfielder also has 4 years left on his Real Madrid contract and although Real Madrid would be willing to agree to a temporary deal, Zinedine Zidane is a huge fan of the player and is unwilling to sanction his sale.

As reported by Marca last week, various clubs in Spain and Italy are interested in a temporary deal for Ceballos but the player has shown willingness to move to England, with Spurs believed to be leading the race at that point.

What's next?

Ceballos' final destination remains unclear at this point but it's likely that Real Madrid will sanction a loan move to a destination that suits all parties if the right offer comes in.

Numerous reports over the past week have suggested that Spurs are leading candidates for his signature and Spanish publication AS went as far as saying that a personal phone call from Mauricio Pochettino has put the North-London outfit firmly in the driving seat.