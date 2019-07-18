Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Spurs poised to shatter club transfer record for Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso is reportedly said to become Spurs' record signing

What's the story?

According to Darren Anderson from the Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are set to break their transfer record for the second time this summer with the capture of Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Lo Celso is valued at £70 million and has signaled his intention to leave Real Betis, citing his willingness to work alongside fellow countryman Mauricio Pochettino as a major reason.

In case you didn't know...

After nearly 18 months without a major signing, Spurs sent out shock-waves to the rest of Europe by shattering their transfer record for Tanguy Ndombele.

The French midfielder was one of the most sought-after midfielders in world football and Spurs announced his signing for a record-breaking fee of £65 million.

After coming within touching distance of European glory this summer, Spurs have no intention of standing still as they look to carry on their spending spree in the aim of competing on all fronts next season.

The heart of the matter

The 23-year-old informed his club that he has his heart set on a move to North-London and with Betis reportedly agreeing a deal for World Cup-winning midfielder Nabil Fekir, Lo Celso's dream move could accelerate in the coming days.

Having pursued the loan signing of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid, Spurs opted to step aside in recent days as they've turned their attention towards completing a big-money deal for Lo Celso.

Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo is also said to be on Spurs' radar and the North-London club allowed local rival Arsenal a free-run at Ceballos as they had no intention of as being used as a platform by the Spaniard as he attempts to force his way back into Zinadine Zidane's plans.

What's next?

After the agony of losing the Champions League final, Spurs will look to keep adding to their squad as they look to build on their achievements last season.

With silverware firmly in their sights, Lo Celso's move could come as a massive boost to them as aim to compete domestically as well as in Europe.

Kieran Tripper joined Atletico Madrid earlier this week and with Danny Rose edging closer to an exit, Spurs will attempt to bring in a pair of full-backs after sealing their record-breaking capture of Lo Celso.