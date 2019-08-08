Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Spurs set to complete deals for Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon

What's the story?

According to various sources, Tottenham Hotspur will sign Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon from Real Betis and Fulham respectively after agreeing on a transfer with both the clubs.

In case you didn't know...

The Argentine attacking midfielder had been one of the primary transfer targets for Spurs this season but they failed to complete the deal earlier in the transfer window despite making contacts with the player and Real Betis.

Lo Celso had an impressive debut season in Spain after joining Real Betis from PSG on a season-long loan deal last season.

In 45 appearances across all competitions, Lo Celso scored an impressive 16 goals prompting the Beticos to exercise the option to buy in his loan deal.

Ryan Sessegnon is one of the most promising young talents in England and came to the forefront when he helped Fulham gain promotion to the Premier League after a five-year hiatus.

The teenager though, couldn't reproduce his form in the Premier League as The Cottagers suffered relegation after the end of last season.

Since making his debut in 2016 as a 16-year-old, Sessegnon has now made over 120 appearances and scored 25 times for The Cottagers.

The heart of the matter

Tottenham Hotspur is set to announce a deadline day special double signing with Ryan Sessegnon and Giovanni Lo Celso joining the club from Fulham and Real Betis respectively.

The 23-year-old former PSG player will reportedly join the side for a club record-equaling €60 million after a move for Paulo Dybala and late loan bid for Philippe Coutinho failed to materialise.

Lo Celso will arrive in London today ahead of his routine medicals and official announcement.

Ryan Sessegnon will join the club for a rumoured transfer fee of £20 million along with add-ons. The teenager will sign for Tottenham after having been linked with almost every top clubs in England.

Sessegnon is expected to arrive in Tottenham for medicals and the official announcement today.

What's next

The arrival of Lo Celso could mean the end of the road for Christian Eriksen after the Denmark international reportedly expressed his decision to move out of Tottenham. He is reportedly keen on a move to Spain.