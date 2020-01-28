Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Steven Bergwijn set to become Jose Mourinho's first signing at the club

Steven Bergwijn is set to become a Tottenham Hotspur player imminently

According to Sky Sports, PSV Eindhoven attacker Steven Bergwijn is set to become Jose Mourinho's first signing at Tottenham Hotspur, as the North London outfit have agreed a €30 million deal to secure his signature. The Dutchman is set to sign a four and a half year deal with last season's UEFA Champions League finalists and is expected to sign his contract with the club imminently.

Described as a pacy winger with a keen eye for goal, Bergwijn has risen through the ranks progressively in the Eredivisie, having joined the PSV academy from Ajax aged 13. A full Dutch international since 2018, the 22-year-old has notched up 29 goals in 112 senior appearances for the club since making his debut 2014 and also has 7 senior caps to his name.

Fabrizio Romano has echoed de Telegraaf's claims in saying that the versatile attacker is currently in London and has agreed personal terms with Spurs, as they aim to complete his signing swiftly.

Mourinho has been on the lookout for attacking reinforcements since the commencement of the January transfer window and with Harry Kane expected to miss the rest of the season, Bergwijn's signing comes as a timely boost for the North London side, as they aim to finish the season strongly and secure a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Tottenham have also been strongly liked with Real Sociedad striker Willian San Jose and AC Milan hitman Krzysztof Piatek and with Bergwijn's transfer expected to be announced imminently, it remains to be seen if the Lilywhites further bolster their ranks upfront.

