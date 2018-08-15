Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tottenham Hotspur transfer roundup: €200m star wanted by Real Madrid and PSG, and more -  15 August 2018

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.84K   //    15 Aug 2018, 17:01 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton - Premier League
Christian Eriksen is a man in demand

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham Hotspur transfer roundup for the day! It might have been only a little under a week since the transfer window slammed shut without Tottenham signing a single player in the summer but there are some stories surrounding the Lilywhites in the market – and they are not something that would please the fans.

So, without further ado, let’s begin! 

Georges-Kévin N’Koudou to stay?

He is perhaps one of the very few players that Spurs fans would like to see the back of. However, it seems as though he hasn’t done enough for other clubs to be interested in him.

According to Le Proges (via Tottenham Blog), St. Etienne have cooled their interested in the Spurs winger as manager Jean-Louis Gasset is focusing on other targets at the moment. 

Christian Eriksen in demand

Christian Eriksen has been one of the best and most consistent performers in the Premier League after signing with Tottenham Hotspur in 2013. He has developed into not only Spurs’ important jigsaw in midfield but also one of the finest midfielders in the game currently.

This is one of the reasons why the Dane is now on the radar of two of Europe’s financially strong clubs: Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. Both the Parisien outfit and Los Blancos are vying for his signature if reports are to be believed.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, the Bernabeu outfit are interested in bringing Eriksen to the club amid Inter’s interest in Luka Modric.

The Merengues, however, have been put off by his asking price of €200 million, which is one of the reasons why the Spanish giants will not let go of Modric, who is seeking a move to Inter this summer. 

Meanwhile, Express claim that PSG are preparing a £100 million move for the Dane as the former Ajax star has not yet penned down a deal with the club. The Lilywhites, however, are desperate to tie him to the club by offering him a long-term contract.

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
