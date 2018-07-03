Tottenham transfer roundup: Spurs set to miss out on £36m winger, Dembele on verge of exit - 3 July 2018

Spurs need to quicken proceedings in the transfer

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! Tottenham are yet to make a major signing this summer and time is running out. They might want to hasten things up a bit now and if reports from today are to be believed, they are going to do just that!

Spurs set to miss out on Malcom

Spurs had previously tried and failed to acquire Malcom from Bordeaux. And they might actually miss out on him now according to the reliable source that Gianluca di Marzio is.

He reports that Inter have made the Brazilian their prime target for the summer and their latest offer is a €10 million loan bid with an option to make it permanent for €30 million more. The agreement, however, has not yet been made.

Chase for Rabiot

Rabiot wanted by London

Adrien Rabiot is another player that was previously linked with Spurs. And now, they have once again been credited with an interest for the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder.

According to France Football, Tottenham have joined the race to acquire the signature of the Frenchman, who is also being chased by arch-rivals Arsenal.

Inter’s offer for Dembele

With just a year left in his contract, Tottenham want to sell the Belgian for the maximum possible amount possible. The London outfit have an offer from China for the former Fulham man as well as an offer from Inter.

According to Calcio Mercato, Spurs are demanding €25 million for the midfielder, but Inter aren’t willing to pay more than €12 million while also adding a player in the mould of either D’Ambrosio or Vecino.

Danny Rose's replacement

Danny Rose may be on his way out of the North London club as Spurs have made an offer for former Barcelona left-back Alex Grimaldo. His current club, Benfica, however, don’t deem the offer good enough, according to Raffaele Auriemma of Radio CRC.

They also believe that the next week is a very important one for the left-back because it will determine his future.

"Tottenham have already made an offer, for now considered unsatisfactory, and they could soon make another," said Raffaele Auriemma. "Next week could be very important for the future of Grimaldo."