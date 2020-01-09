Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool prediction, playing XI, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool at home in the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur take on Liverpool at home in the Premier League as they aim to derail the Reds' title bid. Jurgen Klopp's side are the runaway leaders at this stage of the season and have opened up a stunning 13-point lead in the summit despite having a game in hand, with a staggering record of 19 wins and a draw from 20 games.

The home side have steadied the ship under Jose Mourinho but find themselves in 6th position in the Premier League standings, 6 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. The injury-ravaged Lilywhites will look to play out of their skins and inflict Liverpool's first defeat of the season, as they look for to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite fielding a much-changed squad featuring a handful of teenagers, Liverpool recorded a 1-0 victory against Everton in the FA Cup, courtesy of a Curtis Jones stunner in the second half. In stark contrast, Spurs came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Championship side Middlesbrough, a result that dampened their spirits going into the Premier League weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Head-to-Head

Mourinho has won just 2 of his last 10 meetings against Klopp and Spurs have not won a Premier League game against Liverpool since October 2017, when the registered a 4-1 victory over the Reds. The reverse fixture was the first meeting between the sides since the Champions League final and Liverpool came from behind to record a 2-1 victory at Anfield in November.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: L-W-D-L-D

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Tottenham Hotspur have a long list of injured players currently

Spurs' growing injury list claimed two further victims this week, as Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko will be out for the foreseeable future with long-term injuries. Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele are also struggling to prove their fitness for the game, leaving Harry Winks and Victor Wanyama as the only fit midfielders for the clash against the table toppers.

The likes of Ben Davies, Hugo Lloris and Danny Rose are already on the treatment table and the home side will have to be at their brilliant best if they are to get a result against Liverpool with a depleted squad.

Injuries: Hugo Lloris, Danny Rose, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Kane

Doubtful: Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele

Suspensions: None

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will look to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League this season

Liverpool have registered what looks like an unassailable lead in the Premier League summit and have been boosted by the returns of Fabinho, Joel Matip, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. New signing Takumi Minamino made his debut for the club in their 1-0 victory against Everton and the Japanese international could make his bow in the Premier League this weekend, as he is expected to be on the bench.

Dejan Lovren is reportedly edging closer to full fitness and the Reds could have a fully fit squad at some point this month if James Milner and Naby Keita recover from their respective injuries.

Injuries: Dejan Lovren, James Milner, Naby Keita and Nathaniel Clyne

Doubtful: Fabinho, Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri

Suspensions: None

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Paulo Gazzaniga, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen, Harry Winks, Victor Wanyama, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Adam Lallana, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Prediction

The two sides are separated by 28 points in the Premier League table but the game could be a tightly contested affair. Spurs will do everything within their powers to keep the scores level and hit Liverpool on the break, with Klopp even acknowledging the home side's counter-attacking prowess. The theme of the season could well continue this weekend, with the league leaders registering a hard-fought victory.

Verdict - Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool