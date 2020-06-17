Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United in a crucial Premier League encounter, as the English top-flight returns after three long months.

Both sides welcome key players back from injuries, as a fascinating battle between two top-four hopefuls is on the cards in the Premier League.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur prepare to lock horns in the Premier League

Manchester United make the trip to North London to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League as they aim to inch closer to a top-four spot. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and have a favourable run of games in the business end of the season to topple the Blues.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's Premier League season was derailed by the untimely sacking of Mauricio Pochettino last year, as former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho replaced the Argentine. With 41 points from 29 games, the North London side have fallen behind in the top-four race and are running out of time to string together a run of victories.

The nature of Mourinho's bitter dismissal at Old Trafford is sure to spice up the game, as two teams vying for a top-four spot prepare to go head to head in the Premier League. The enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic, although unprecedented, has helped on the injury front for both teams.

Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane have returned to full fitness and the game promises to be an exciting affair at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United Head-to-Head

Rashford's brace either side of a Dele Alli goal spurred Manchester United on to a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture in December.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: L-L-L-L-D-L

Manchester United form guide: W-W-D-W-W-W

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United Team News

Harry Kane's return could prove to be pivotal in the Premier League's top-four race

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs were ravaged by injuries before the break, as the likes of Steven Bergwijn, Moussa Sissoko, Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane faced lengthy spells on the sidelines at the time. However, the three-month break has seen the quartet return to full-fitness, as Mourinho looks to field a strong squad for the rest of the Premier League season.

While Japhet Tanganga has been ruled out, the North Londoners are wearing over the fitness of Giovani Lo Celso and Davinson Sanchez. The pair were spotted in team training earlier today and it remains to be seen if they are passed fit for the Premier League return against the Red Devils.

Dele Alli's unavailability is also a cause for concern, as the Englishman prepares to serve a one-match ban. A video of Alli mocking an Asian man for supposedly having COVID-19 emerged on social media, due to which he was subsequently charged by the FA.

Injuries: Japhet Tanganga

Doubtful: Davinson Sanchez, Giovani Lo Celso

Suspensions: Dele Alli

Marcus Rashford was one of the most in-form players in the Premier League before his injury

Manchester United

Much like their counterparts from North London, Manchester United welcomed key players back from injury during the enforced break. The likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have overcome their injury problems and look set to play starring roles for the Red Devils in the Premier League.

January signing Bruno Fernandes made quite an impression in his first month at Old Trafford, as he was named February's Premier League Player of the Month. The Portuguese midfielder could form a fruitful partnership with Pogba in the centre of the park, as the Red Devils look to finish the season strongly a secure a top-four finish.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United Predicted XI

Tottenham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Steven Bergwijn, Erik Lamela, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United were in blistering form before the break and looked well-positioned to take Chelsea to the wire in the top-four race.

Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane were all set to miss the rest of the season in March, but the pair have returned to full fitness with nine games left to play due to the unusual circumstances of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Red Devils should pip the home side in an exciting encounter, as the Premier League gears up for a mouthwatering clash between two top-four hopefuls.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Manchester United