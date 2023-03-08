Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan: 3 key battles to look out for| UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Tottenham Hotspur will take on AC Milan in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The game is scheduled to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Wednesday (March 8).

Antonio Conte's men have been inconsistent in recent weeks, having lost twice in four games in all competitions since their loss to Milan.

The Rossoneri won consecutive Serie A games after beating Spurs, but suffered a 2-1 defeat against Fiorentina in their last outing.

In this article, we will look at three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter.

Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan: 3 key battles

#3 Son Heung-min vs Pierre Kalulu

Despite failing to impress this season, Son remains one of Tottenham Hotspur's most significant attackers going into this encounter. The South Korean forward has netted two goals in seven UEFA Champions League appearances this season. But his pace and dribbling skills make him a key player in this clash. If Son can properly tee up with Harry Kane in attack, Milan's defense might struggle to curtail the duo's attacking threat.

Stopping Son in this encounter will be Pierre Kalulu's primary assignment. The Frenchman’s presence in the backline has been crucial for AC Milan this season. It remains to be seen if he will be able to keep Son under wraps tonight.

#2 Olivier Giroud vs Eric Dier

Olivier Giroud continues to age like fine wine, as he is Milan's top scorer in all competitions at 36. The Frenchman is having a prolific Champions League campaign as well, scoring four goals and registering two assists in seven appearances this season.

Giroud is no stranger to scoring against Spurs, having led the line for their London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea for several years.

Eric Dier will definitely have his work cut out in this clash. The Englishman has impressed at centre-back this season and has helped galvanize Spurs' defense. Silencing Giroud will be key if Spurs are to emulate Chelsea and overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit.

#1 Harry Kane vs Fikayo Tomori

Harry Kane is one of the most clinical finishers in Europe and his attacking contributions have been significant. Despite scoring only one goal in the UEFA Champions League so far, Kane remains Spurs' top-scorer this season with 20 goals. His finishing and vision in attack can't be underestimated, and monitoring his movements in the final third remains a tough task.

Fikoyo Tomori will definitely have his work cut out tonight. The English defender has been a rock at the back for Milan ever since his move to Italy in 2021 and will be crucial if the Rossonerri are to hold their advantage in the tie and advance to the quarterfinals.

