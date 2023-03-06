Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th March 2023

Tottenham Hotspur are set to play AC Milan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Julen Lopetegui's Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. Spain international Adama Traore scored the only goal of the game late in the second half.

AC Milan, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina in the league. Second-half goals from Argentine attacker Nicolas Gonzalez and Serbian striker Luka Jovic sealed the deal for Fiorentina. French left-back Theo Hernandez scored the goal for AC Milan.

Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In five head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur have won three games, lost one and drawn one.

Striker Harry Kane has 20 goal contributions in 26 league starts for Tottenham Hotspur in the league.

Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has seven goal contributions in 25 league starts for Tottenham Hotspur.

Portuguese winger Rafael Leao has 14 goal contributions in 19 league starts for AC Milan so far.

French striker Olivier Giroud has scored seven goals in 18 league starts for AC Milan this season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have not impressed this season with their performances, and the future of Antonio Conte at the club hangs in the balance. Conte is recovering in Italy after he underwent surgery, and in his absence, assistant manager Cristian Stellini has performed admirably.

However, Tottenham Hotspur do not look like a Conte side, and there have been reports that the club are looking for options. Nottingham Forest's Steve Cooper and Eintracht Frankfurt's Oliver Glasner have been linked with the managerial position, and it has also been suggested that Conte could return to Italy with Juventus a possible destination.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Bayern



“Nothing at all, that's nonsense. That's not in our thoughts at all. We extended Choupo. I hope he keeps scoring goals and then… we'll see”, told Sky DE FC Bayern director Salihamidzic on what Choupo’s renewal mean in relation with the pursuit of Harry Kane“Nothing at all, that's nonsense. That's not in our thoughts at all. We extended Choupo. I hope he keeps scoring goals and then… we'll see”, told Sky DE #THFC FC Bayern director Salihamidzic on what Choupo’s renewal mean in relation with the pursuit of Harry Kane 🔴⤵️ #Bayern“Nothing at all, that's nonsense. That's not in our thoughts at all. We extended Choupo. I hope he keeps scoring goals and then… we'll see”, told Sky DE #THFC https://t.co/AxWeSuh00e

AC Milan, too, are seemingly at a crossroads. Having won the Serie A last season, they find themselves fourth in the league this time around, and manager Stefano Pioli is under pressure.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ACMilan



"We absolutely want to keep Giroud and Leão. We're working to reach an agreement as soon as possible". AC Milan director Massara: "We've still no updates on Rafael Leão and Olivier Giroud's new deals. But we're still working to find a solution with their agents"."We absolutely want to keep Giroud and Leão. We're working to reach an agreement as soon as possible". AC Milan director Massara: "We've still no updates on Rafael Leão and Olivier Giroud's new deals. But we're still working to find a solution with their agents". 🔴⚫️ #ACMilan "We absolutely want to keep Giroud and Leão. We're working to reach an agreement as soon as possible". https://t.co/YfTxsrqWRk

The club does have some incredibly talented footballers - Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan spring to mind. Leao, in particular, looks like a superstar in the making and has been linked heavily with Chelsea and Liverpool.

AC Milan's one-goal cushion might not be enough. Tottenham Hotspur to win here.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 AC Milan

Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes