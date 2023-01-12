Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: 4 players to watch out for | Premier League 2022-23

Tottenham Hotspur will host Arsenal in an encounter that is widely referred to as the North London Derby on Sunday (January 15) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Antonio Conte's men have been quite inconsistent and have registered 33 points from 18 league games this season. Furthermore, they occupy the fifth position in the league standings.

On the other hand, the Gunners have been decent and clinical, registering 44 points from 17 league games. Furthermore, they are the current Premier League leaders

This fixture has always been interesting to watch and fierce for several decades. Hence, this article will look at the four players to watch out for in this encounter.

#4 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Despite his inconsistency in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, he remains one of the most clinical wingers in the Premier League in recent years.

Son has netted four goals and has registered two assists in 16 league appearances so far.

His experience and attacking threat makes him one of the players to watch out for in this encounter.

It will be interesting to see if he can help his team in securing the much-needed three points.

#3 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

The Englishman is arguably one of the most clinical wingers in the league this season and his presence in the attack has been fruitful for Mikel Arteta in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, who's currently injured.

Saka has netted six goals and registered six assists in 17 league appearances.

Given his impressive run of form, he's one of the players to watch out for in this encounter. it will be interesting to see if he can help his team secure all three points in this encounter as every game is crucial in the title race.

#2 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

The Englishman is arguably one of the most clinical finishers in the league and his presence in attack has been significant for his team.

Kane has netted 15 goals and has registered one assist in 18 league appearances. Similarly, he's the second-highest scorer in the Premier League this season.

It will be tough to stop Kane from finding the back of the net and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal's backline succeeds in doing that.

#1 Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

The Norwegian is arguably the most in-form midfielder currently in the Premier League and his attacking threat is immense.

Odegaard has netted seven goals and has registered five assists in 16 league appearances this season. Similarly, he's Arsenal's joint current top scorer in the league so far.

He remains a key player for the Gunners going into this encounter and limiting him could be key to Tottenham Hotspur's victory.

