Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th May 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another edition of the North London Derby this week as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal lock horns with arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial encounter on Thursday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and are the favourites to secure a top-four finish. The Gunners edged Leeds United to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and will need to work hard to qualify for the Champions League. The hosts held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good record in the North London Derby and have won 79 of the 190 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 60 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Arsenal in the Premier League - their longest such run against the Gunners since 1968.

Arsenal won the reverse fixture by a comfortable 3-1 margin and are looking to complete the league double over Tottenham Hotspur for the first time in eight years.

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to win three Premier League home games against Arsenal for the first time in over 61 years.

This is only the second-ever meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, with the previous game ended in a 2-0 victory for Spurs in 1972.

After a run of four consecutive Premier League victories, Tottenham Hotspur have won only one of their last four matches in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have shown considerable improvement under Mikel Arteta and were exceptional in the reverse fixture against their North London Rivals. The Gunners could potentially secure their place in the top four this week and will need to put their best foot forward.

Tottenham Hotspur will be desperate to avoid a hammer blow in the top-four race and cannot afford to drop points against Arsenal. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and could share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

