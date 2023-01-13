Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th January 2023

The Premier League features another edition of the North London derby this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Mikel Arteta's impressive Arsenal side in a crucial encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Gunners eased past Oxford United by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side edged Portsmouth to a 1-0 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 85 out of the 206 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 67 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League home games against Arsenal and have won their last three such matches in the competition.

Arsenal could complete a league double against Tottenham Hotspur for the first time since the 2013-14 season - the last time they won an away Premier League game against Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur have failed to find the back of the net in only one of their last 17 Premier League matches against Arsenal, with their only failure coming in a 2-0 defeat in 2017.

Tottenham Hotspur have won 13 penalties against Arsenal and have successfully converted 12 of them - only Liverpool have been more prolific against a single opponent in the competition in this regard.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have exceeded expectations so far this season and remain the frontrunners to win the Premier League title. The likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have stepped up this season and will play key roles in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur have blown hot and cold this season and will need to work on their consistency. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

