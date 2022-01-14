Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th January 2022

The Premier League features another edition of the North London Derby this weekend as Arsenal lock horns with arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial fixture on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have exceeded expectations under Mikel Arteta so far this season. The Gunners kept Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at bay in the Carabo Cup this week and will want to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have improved under Antonio Conte. Spurs have crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Chelsea this month and have a point to prove against Arsenal this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record in the North London Derby and have won 79 out of 190 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 60 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten in their last seven league games at home against Arsenal - their longest such run since 1968.

Arsenal won the reverse fixture by a 3-1 margin and will be looking to complete a league double against Spurs for the first time in eight years.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, will look to win three consecutive home games against Arsenal for the first time in over 60 years.

Arsenal have an impressive away record in the Premier League over the past month and have scored nine goals in their last two games away from the Emirates.

Antonio Conte has recorded the best unbeaten start for a Tottenham Hotspur manager in the Premier League and is yet to suffer a defeat after eight league games.

Harry Kane holds the record for the most goals scored in the history of the North London Derby with an impressive 11 strikes against Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have shown tremendous improvement under Mikel Arteta this season but have plenty of work to do to secure a top-four finish. The Gunners were dominant in the reverse fixture but will likely be given a run for their money this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur are on an impressive run under Antonio Conte and will look to make a statement of intent on Sunday. Both teams are fighting for a top-four finish at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Harry Kane to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Arsenal to score first: YES

