Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur will host bitter-rivals Arsenal in the first North London derby of the season on Sunday. It is a derby that could make or break Arsenal who have endured a slew of bad results in the league of late, winning just one of their last five games.

This might be the best chance for Jose Mourinho to stamp his authority and for Tottenham to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table. Arsenal have struggled to score goals from open play and Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have the best defensive record in the league thus far.

The match will also see 2000 fans return to the stadium for the first time since the Covid-19 break and it will be a fiery derby as usual. The shaky Arsenal defence could struggle against the Spurs duo of Harry Kane and Heung Min Son who have scored 16 goals between them in the Premier League alone.

Goals In All Competitions This Season:



Heung-min Son & Harry Kane: 25

Arsenal: 25



😬 pic.twitter.com/ipzmeePa2q — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) December 3, 2020

Arsenal could even slip to 16th on the table if they concede a defeat against Tottenham Hotspur but a win could be the thing that could push this Mikel Arteta project back on track.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have clashed a total of 201 times till date. Arsenal have won 82 times while Spurs have been victorious on 65 occasions. 54 matches have ended in a draw.

The last time these two sides squared off was in the Premier League in July and Tottenham Hotspur won the game 2-1.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Arsenal form guide: L-D-W-L-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Team News

Harry Kane will undergo a late scan ahead of the game on Sunday. Erik Lamela will continue to be sidelined due to an Achilles injury. Toby Alderweireld, Sergio Reguilon and Carlos Vinicius are still being assessed and are doubts for this one.

Injuries: Erik Lamela

Doubtful: Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld, Sergio Reguilon and Carlos Vinicius.

Suspensions: None

Arsenal will be hoping that Thomas Partey and David Luiz can return for the game on Sunday. Nicolas Pepe is suspended and Gabriel Martinelli is a long-term absentee.

Injuries: Gabriel Martinelli

Doubtful: Thomas Partey and David Luiz

Suspensions: Nicolas Pepe

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Predicted Lneups

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele; Bergwijn, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

Arteta on Partey: "He's training tomorrow with us, let's see how it goes." — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) December 3, 2020

Arsenal predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka; Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Prediction

Mikel Arteta has got us raising our eyebrows talking about crosses and the law of averages. Tottenham Hotspur have home advantage and are in much better form.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Arsenal