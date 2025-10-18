Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th October 2025

Premier League high-fliers Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa at home on Sunday as club football resumes after the international break. Spurs have adapted well under new manager Thomas Frank and currently sit third in the league, while Villa's uneven start to the campaign sees them languishing at 13th.

Ad

The Lilywhites seem revitalised under Frank. Fresh from winning the Europa League last season, they have have emerged as one of the most exciting teams in the early stages of the new Premier League campaign.

With four wins, two draws and one loss so far, they trail arch-rivals and table toppers Arsenal by just two points. However, Frank can't relax just yet as the North London outfit still has a few wrinkles that need to be ironed out.

Ad

Trending

Their home record in the league is a major source of concern. They have won just three of their last 17 top-flight matches on home soil and it is not the kind of habit that clubs with lofty aspirations can afford to harbour.

Frank will have his work cut ou on Sunday when he goes up against Unai Emery, his Villa counterpart and former Arsenal manager. The Dane is yet to beat Emery after five Premier League meetings.

Ad

Villa's early-season form has been far from reassuring and they have picked up just nine points after seven games with two wins, two losses and three draws.

They have Donyell Malen to thank for their narrow win over Burnley which came right before the international break. The Dutch striker's brace helped them get the better of the newly promoted Clarets. It marked Villa's fourth successive win across all competitions and things might just be starting to fall in place for Emery's men.

Ad

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

None of the last 20 Premier League meetings between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have ended in a draw. Spurs have won 14 of those, while Villa have taken six. The last time they shared the spoils was a 1-1 draw back in May 2012.

Only two fixtures in Premier League history have seen longer streaks without a draw — Newcastle versus Spurs (twenty-one games between 1999 and 2010) and Chelsea versus Crystal Palace (twenty-six between 1997 and 2024).

Aston Villa have been victorious in four of their last six league clashes with Tottenham, equalling their total number of wins from the previous twenty-nine meetings combined.

Aston Villa have a strong record in games that follow international breaks, winning eight of their last ten and drawing the other two. One of those victories came away at Spurs in November 2023, when they won two-one. They did, however, draw nil-nil with Everton after the most recent international break in September.

After failing to win any of their first five league matches, Villa have bounced back with two straight victories. Since the start of March, only Manchester City have managed more league wins than Unai Emery’s men.

Ad

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Prediction

Could Frank finally get the better of Emery on Sunday? Spurs have looked promising since the start of the new season. But Villa's form has steadily improved over the last several weeks as well and this fixture rarely ends in a stalemate. Spurs might just have enough wind in their sails to edge this one.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Aston Villa

Ad

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Ye

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shambhu Ajith Shambhu is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on previews, listicles and news articles. An ardent Manchester United supporter since before his teenage years, he started following the Red Devils by age 10 watching MUTV on television. Shambhu is also a highly-revered rapper and a playback singer on Spotify, having a whopping 1 million monthly listeners.



For his articles, Shambhu believes in triple-checking every piece of information, relying on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and Opta, and staying away from speculative publications. He believes that his law degree helped him to be more articulate and meticulous with his content and one of his core strengths is seamlessly involving emotion in his write-ups owing to the love for the sport. For Sportskeeda, has done exclusive interviews with Spanish legends Gaizka Mendieta and Fernando Morientes so far, and his articles boast of a huge readership of close to 50 million.



Shambhu's favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and the Argentine attaining glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment. He believes only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could replicate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry in the years to come. His favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson due to the Scot's unmatched longevity at the top. Know More