Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th November 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Aston Villa lock horns with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The away side eased past Fulham by a convincing 3-1 margin before the international break and will be confident ahead of this match.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have also been in impressive form this season. The hosts suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 77 out of the 172 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 59 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost two of their last three matches at home against Aston Villa in the Premier League and lost this exact fixture by a 2-0 margin last season.

Aston Villa have won each of their last two matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League - as many victories as they had managed in the 21 such games preceding this run.

After an unbeaten run of 10 matches to start their Premier League season, Tottenham Hotspur have lost their last two league games despite opening the scoring in both these matches.

Aston Villa have won six of their last eight matches in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have shown marked improvement under Ange Postecoglou but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. The likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Giovani Lo Celso have stepped up so far and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Aston Villa have consistently punched above their weight under Unai Emery and will be intent on fighting for their place in the top four. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dejan Kulusevski to score - Yes