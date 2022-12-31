Tottenham Hotspur will host Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (New Year's Day) in the Premier League, looking to return to winning ways.

Spurs resumed their top-flight campaign on Boxing Day with a 2-2 draw against Brentford, fighting back from a two-goal deficit in the second half. Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney scored apiece in either half for the Bees, who were comfortably 2-0 up by the 54th minute.

However, Antonio Conte's side revived themselves soon after and found their way back into the game through Harry Kane, five minutes after the hour mark.

In the 71st minute, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalised for Tottenham as the visitors snatched a point from the jaws of a defeat.

With 30 points in 16 games, the north London side remain in fourth place, three adrift of high-flying Newcastle United and one ahead of Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool at home on Monday that kept them in 12th place in the standings with 18 points. It was their second defeat in four games but Unai Emery's first loss in charge of the club.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have 170 clashes between the sides before, with Tottenham leading 77-57.

Since Villa's 1-0 defeat of Spurs in April 2015, the latter have won eight of their next nine clashes, losing just once.

The Villans have lost two of their last five Premier League games in London, conceding at least twice each time.

Tottenham have won seven of their last eight league games on New Year's Day - a 1-0 loss to Southampton in 2020 being the only exception.

Tottenham have conceded the first goal and also conceded at least twice in their last six Premier League games.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Prediction

Tottenham are the favourites here, but their defence has been sloppy in recent weeks. Villa have some potent attacking weapons such as Ollie Watkins who could hurt them.

However, with Kane and Son Heung-Min leading the Spurs line once more, the hosts should prevail, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tottenham

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes