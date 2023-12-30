Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st December 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Preview

Bournemouth are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The Cherries thrashed Fulham by a comprehensive 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table and have been fairly impressive this season. The North London outfit slumped to a shock 4-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good record against Bournemouth and have won nine out of the 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's three victories.

Tottenham Hotspur have scored a total of 32 goals in their 13 matches against Bournemouth in the Premier League - their highest average of goals per game against a single opponent that they have faced at least 10 times in the competition.

After a run of consecutive defeats in their first five matches away from home against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, Bournemouth managed to win this exact fixture by a narrow 3-2 margin last season.

After failing to find the back of the net in their first two matches at home in the Premier League in 2023, Tottenham Hotspur have scored at least one goal in their last 18 such games in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have flattered to deceive in recent months and will need to be more consistent to secure a place in the top four. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Bournemouth have shown marked improvement under Andoni Iraola and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. The Cherries have hit a purple patch this month and could hold their opponents to a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bournemouth to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Son Heung-Min to score - Yes