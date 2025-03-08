Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2025

Tottenham Hotspur will look to return to winning ways when Bournemouth pay them a visit in the Premier League on Sunday. Spurs are currently on a two-game losing streak, suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 encounter.

Meanwhile, the Cherries beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on penalties to progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in their latest outing.

Heading into the knockout stage of the Champions League in midweek on the back of a 1-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend, Spurs found themselves trailing AZ because of a freakish own goal from Lucas Bergvall.

The back-to-back losses snapped the momentum that they had built up with successive victories against Manchester United and Ipswich Town.

Having picked up just a single win in their last nine Premier League home matches, Ange Postecoglou's men currently sit a lowly 13th in the table and will be desperate to return to the top half of the table.

Their Sunday opponents Bournemouth trail fourth-placed Manchester City by just four points and they will want to up the ante as they chase a European berth this term.

The Cherries have picked up six wins on the road this Premier League season and will fancy their chances against the Lilywhites who have struggled in front of their own fans.

But Bournemouth are in the middle of a poor run themselves, losing three of their last four league outings including suffering successive losses in their last two. They did manage to beat Spurs in the corresponding fixture in the first half of the ongoing campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bournemouth have lost six of their last seven Premier League away games against Totteham.

Bournemouth are looking for their first ever league double over Spurs after beating them 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium in December.

Spurs have suffered seven losses at home in the Premier League this term. It's their joint-most in a 38-game season in the English top flight.

The Cherries have been on the losing side in three of their last four Premier League matches. That's as many defeats as they had suffered in their previous 18.

Only Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium (56) has seen more goals scored in the Premier League this season than the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (52).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Prediction

Both Spurs and the Cherries are known for their high-pressing. Sunday's match could get a little cagey in the centre of the pitch but both teams are expected to be relatively cautious as a loss could be quite dispiriting for either side. They are likely to share the spoils at the end of a tight contest.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

