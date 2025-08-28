Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30 2025

Tottenham Hotspur face off with Bournemouth in a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday.

Tottenham are currently enjoying a tremendous start under new boss Thomas Frank. They sit second in the table after two matches, while Bournemouth are currently in 9th.

So will Tottenham make it three wins from three this weekend, or will Bournemouth manage to take some points home from North London?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Life could not be going much better for Tottenham under Thomas Frank. They have won both of their opening games this season, defeating Burnley before picking up a huge 0-2 victory over Manchester City last weekend.

Bournemouth fell short in a thriller with champions Liverpool in the opening match of the season, losing 4-2, but the Cherries did bounce back by defeating struggling Wolves last weekend.

Tottenham's recent record against Bournemouth is a strong one, as they have beaten them on three occasions since they were promoted prior to the 2022-23 season. To add to this, Bournemouth have only beaten Spurs in their backyard once, in April 2023. Ironically, current Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke scored for Bournemouth that day.

Despite conceding a shocking 65 goals last season, Tottenham are one of just two teams yet to let a single goal in over this season's first two games. The other team to keep two clean sheets? Spurs' North London rivals Arsenal.

Bournemouth had one of the best defensive records in the league last season, conceding just 46 goals. However, they have lost three of their back five from that campaign, with Kepa, Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and Ilia Zabarnyi all departing this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Prediction

Last time these two sides met in North London, they produced a thriller, as Spurs came from two goals down to secure a draw in a rare positive result for them in the second half of the season.

This time, Thomas Frank's side will be much more hopeful. They have looked robust in defence and dangerous in attack in both of their games thus far, particularly against Manchester City.

Bournemouth's hard pressing and pacy attack did give Liverpool problems, and Andoni Iraola will be hoping for the same here. However, with a defence that is still in development, it's likely they'll leave gaps to exploit at the back.

Expect a fun game here, with Tottenham edging a win.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Tottenham's last five home games with Bournemouth have featured more than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3: Tottenham to score first - Yes (Tottenham have scored first in four of their last five home matches against Bournemouth).

