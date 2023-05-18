Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th May 2023

Tottenham Hotspur will play hosts in the Premier League for the final time this season when they clash with Brentford in a London derby on Saturday.

With a Europa League berth the best thing left to play for, it looks like Tottenham Hotspur's season is coming to a predictably lacklustre ending. Spurs need two wins from their last two matches to even stand a chance of qualifying for the Europa League.

A 2-1 loss to Aston Villa last weekend was the latest in a series of setbacks for Tottenham, who have lost three of their last five matches in the competition. It's been a turbulent season for the Lilywhites and they look every bit like a team that needs to be heavily rejigged in the summer.

For now, they are navigating a bleak end to what started off as a promising campaign under former boss Antonio Conte. Their seven-game unbeaten run at the start of the season flattered to deceive and it has devolved into yet another campaign that will be filed as mediocre in a cabinet flush with those.

Their Saturday opponents Brentford have won three of their last four Premier League matches. Thomas Frank's men registered a 2-0 win over West Ham United last weekend, thanks to first-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

The Bees are ninth in the table but they could go within one point of Tottenham Hotspur with a win on Saturday. Brentford will miss Ivan Toney dearly after the striker was banned with immediate effect from football for eight months after admitting to 232 breaches of FA's betting rules.

Despite that, Brentford could torment Spurs on Saturday as they are a well-drilled and well-coached unit that's capable of taking the game to any team in the country.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brentford have picked up just a single win in their nine league meetings with Tottenham Hotspur. They have drawn four and lost four.

In the nine previous league games between the two sides, the away side has won just once.

Tottenham Hotspur have conceded defeats in their final home league game just two times in the last 14 seasons.

Brentford have picked up wins in their last away league game in each of the last two campaigns.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost a total of 13 Premier League matches this season. The most they've lost is 15, which happened in the 2008-09 season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Prediction

An uninspiring and insipid Tottenham Hotspur are likely to be beaten by a well-organized Brentford on Saturday. The summer just can't come sooner for the Lilywhites.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

