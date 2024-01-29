Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31st 2024

Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford return to action in the Premier League when they lock horns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a thrilling London Derby on Wednesday.

Having failed to win the last four meetings between the two sides, Ange Postecoglou’s men will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over the Bees and resume their quest for a top-four finish.

Tottenham were sent crashing out of the FA Cup last Friday when they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Manchester City courtesy of an 88th-minute strike from Nathan Ake.

Prior to that, Postecoglou’s side were on a three-game unbeaten run, picking up successive victories over Bournemouth and Burnley, before playing out a 2-2 draw with Manchester United on January 14.

With 40 points from 21 matches, Tottenham are currently fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Elsewhere, Brentford returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a thrilling contest at the Brentford Community Stadium.

This was a much-needed respite for Thomas Frank’s men, who were previously on a seven-game winless run, losing six and picking up one draw since early December.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 47 meetings between the sides, Tottenham hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Brentford have picked up just seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 16 games against the Bees while picking up nine wins and six draws since April 1949.

Postecoglou’s men are currently on a run of three consecutive Premier League home wins, scoring nine goals and conceding three since December’s 2-1 loss against West Ham United.

Brentford have lost their last five away matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-0 victory at Chelsea on October 28.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Prediction

While Brentford will look to pick up where they left off against Nottingham Forest, recent results on their travels offer little optimism as they have lost their last five away matches.

We predict Tottenham will come away with all three points and make it four consecutive league wins on home turf.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Brentford’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in the Bees' last six outings)