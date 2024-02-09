Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024 

Tottenham Hotspur will look to make it five Premier League home wins in a row as they host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Tottenham blew the lead twice to eventually settle for a 2-2 draw with Everton last weekend. After former Everton man Richarlison gave the Lilywhites the advantage as early as the fourth minute of the game, Goodison Park sprang back to life with Jack Harrison's equalizer at the half-hour mark.

Richarlison restored Spurs' lead just 11 minutes later. But Everton snatched a point from the jaws of defeat as Jarrad Branthwaite pounced on a Cristian Romero error to nod the ball into the back of the net in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage-time.

While their record at home has been impressive, Ange Postecoglou's men haven't been all that convincing of late, securing just one win in their last four matches across all competitions.

Having conceded seven goals in their last four Premier League matches, the manager must find a way to plug the leak at the back to ensure they stay hot on Aston Villa's trail.

Their Saturday opponents Brighton had a memorable outing last weekend, beating Crystal Palace 4-1 at the AMEX. Lewis Dunk, Jack Hinselwood, Facundo Buonanotte and Joao Pedro got on the scoresheet for the Seagulls while Jean-Philippe Mateta secured a consolation goal for Palace.

It was a strong response from Brighton after the 4-0 pummelling they suffered at the hands of Luton Town at Kenilworth Road the previous weekend. Brighton are currently eighth in the Premier League table and will need to sort out their patchy form if they are eyeing one of the European berths.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton have lost six of their last seven away league games against Tottenham.

After picking up a 4-2 win over Spurs at the AMEX in December, Brighton are looking to secure consecutive league wins over the Lilywhites for the first time.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost just one of their last eight Premier League matches. That loss came against Brighton in the reverse fixture.

Brighton won their first two Premier League away games this season. However, they have only won one of their nine subsequent matches on the road.

Tottenham have managed to score in each of their last 35 Premier League matches. They last went goalless in a league game in March 2023 in a 0-1 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Brighton will look to build on their impressive win over Crystal Palace last weekend as they travel to north London on Saturday. However, Spurs have done well at home and always find a way to score goals. As long as they do a good job at the back, they should be able to pocket all three points.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes