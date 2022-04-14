Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th April 2022

Tottenham Hotspur are set to play Brighton & Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the league. A hat-trick from South Korean attacker Son Heung-min and a goal from Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski sealed the deal for Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, beat Mikel Arteta's Arsenal 2-1 in the league. Goals from Belgian winger Leandro Trossard and Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu secured the win for Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion. Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard scored the goal for Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games.

Brighton & Hove Albion have won two games, while there has been one draw.

South Korea international Son Heung-min has scored 17 league goals, while star striker Harry Kane has registered 12 goals.

Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski has been a revelation since joining the club in January. The 21-year old has scored three goals and registered six assists in the league already.

Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu has scored two goals and provided four assists in the league for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur are firmly in the mix for the final Champions League spot, and they will take courage from Arsenal's recent travails. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are the obvious star performers, but it is Dejan Kulusevski who has stood out since joining the club on loan from Juventus in January.

Antonio Conte is one of the best managers in world football, and his side have already made marked improvements under his management. Given Arsenal's deficiencies in certain areas and Tottenham Hotspur's improved performances, it can be argued that Spurs are the favourites to finish 4th.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are 11th in the league, and have won just one of their last five league game. Having beat Arsenal recently, the Seagulls have done Tottenham Hotspur a huge favour already.

Attackers Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard have done well, having scored a combined 13 league goals this season.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: goals over / under 2 goals- over 2 goals

Tip 3: Son Heung-min to score- Yes

