Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023

Tottenham Hotspur will host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Cristian Stellini's first game in charge of Spurs as their acting head coach following Antonio Conte's departure ended in a 1-1 draw against Everton on Monday night. In a match where both sides were reduced to 10 men, Spurs squandered a 1-0 lead in the 90th minute to further dampen their Champions League aspirations.

Harry Kane put Tottenham ahead from the spot in the 68th minute before Michael Keane responded with a thunderous strike from range to restore parity in the dying embers of the game.

Third-placed Newcastle United and fourth-placed Manchester United currently have three points more than Spurs and both sides have played a game lesser than Stellini's side.

The Lilywhites are unbeaten in four games in all competitions and that should inspire a sense of optimism. But it's worth noting that three of those games ended in draws and they will have their work cut out against an in-form Brighton & Hove Albion side.

After a thrilling 3-3 draw against Brentford last weekend, Brighton traveled to the South Coast in midweek to take on Bournemouth. The journey proved to be a rewarding one as goals from Even Ferguson and Julio Enciso earned them three very valuable points.

The Seagulls are now just four points behind their Saturday opponents in the Premier League table and have two games in hand over them. Brighton are undefeated in seven games in all competitions and look destined for Europe.

They have been a free-scoring side under Roberto De Zerbi and will fancy their chances against Spurs on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur won the corresponding fixutre in the first half of the season 1-0 at the AMEX. They will be looking to complete their first league double over the Seagulls since the 2018-19 season.

After losing five successive away league games against Spurs between 1982 and 2020, Brighton won 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur's home ground last season.

Brighton have conceded two losses in their last three Premier League away games against London opposition.

Tottenham Hotspur haven't settled for a draw their last 24 home league games. They've won 17 and lost seven.

Brighton have played 14 Premier League matches that start at 3pm on Saturdays this season. They've scored 28 goals combined in those games.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Despite playing at home, Spurs are not the favorites heading into this game. Brighton have been in good goalscoring form of late and Spurs have been a bit all over the place without being downright poor.

They have plenty of injury problems as well and will have to outdo themselves to get the better of this in-form Brighton side.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

