Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

The FA Cup is back in action with a set of knock-out fixtures this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Brighton & Hove Albion are in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side managed 1-1 draws against Leicester City and Chelsea last month and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. Antonio Conte's side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea last month and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head

Tottenham Hotspur have a good record against Brighton & Hove Albion and have won 16 out of 32 matches played between the two teams. Brighton & Hove Albion have managed eight victories against Spurs and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Brighton & Hove Albion. Tottenham Hotspur were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide: D-D-D-W-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

Tottenham Hotspur have a strong squad

Tottenham Hotspur

Heung-Min Son has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this weekend. Rodrigo Bentancur is yet to receive his work permit and will not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Rodrigo Bentancur

Brighton & Hove Albion need to win this game

Brighton & Hove Albion

Jeremy Sarmiento, Jason Steele, and Enock Mwepu are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Alexis Mac Allister and Shane Duffy are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Jeremy Sarmiento, Jason Steele, Enock Mwepu

Doubtful: Alexis Mac Allister, Shane Duffy, Moises Caicedo

Unavailable: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero; Matt Doherty, Ryan Sessegnon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks; Steven Bergwijn, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kjell Scherpen; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Marc Cucurella; Jakub Moder, Yves Bissouma; Adam Lallana, Leandro Trossard, Tariq Lamptey; Neal Maupay

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have shown improvement under Antonio Conte but will need to be more consistent to win silverware this season. The hosts have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need their captain to shoulder the goalscoring burden in the coming weeks.

Brighton & Hove Albion play excellent football under Graham Potter but have been severely hampered by their inability to convert chances. Tottenham Hotspur are more clinical at their best and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi