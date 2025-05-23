Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25 2025

Tottenham Hotspur play host to Brighton & Hove Albion in the final Premier League game of the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday.

Tottenham can only finish as high as 14th at this stage, but it's unlikely that they care after their Europa League victory this week.

Brighton, however, can still qualify for the Europa Conference League, but they need to win here and have a few results fall in their favour.

So who will come out on top in the final game of this season?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

These two teams have had generally mixed results against one another in recent seasons, and the last time they played, Brighton ran out 3-2 winners. However, the Seagulls have also won just one of their seven visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, losing the other six.

While their Europa League win means they will play in next season's UEFA Champions League, Tottenham's league form has continued to be miserable in recent weeks. They have won just one of their last eleven Premier League games, suffering eight defeats.

Brighton's win over Liverpool last week came as a surprise and sends them into this match in 8th. If they can retain that league position, they will qualify for the Europa Conference League - but only if Chelsea finish in 7th and also win this season's iteration of that competition next week.

Despite their lowly league position, Tottenham have still managed to score 63 goals this season, with only five teams outscoring them. Brighton are not one of those teams, as they have scored 62.

Quite how many of Tottenham's players will be well-prepared for this match after their Europa League celebrations is a fair question to ask. Ange Postecoglou's side have an open-top bus parade planned for Friday afternoon too, meaning they may not even be thinking of this match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton Prediction

Given Tottenham's woeful recent league record, Brighton's need to secure 8th place, and Spurs' minds being more on celebrating than anything else right now, an away win might seem like the smart choice here.

However, it's unlikely that Ange Postecoglou's men will want to sign off their season with a defeat in front of their home fans. More to the point, they do have a strong home record against Brighton, and will no longer be worrying about their fitness at this stage.

Therefore, an entertaining game ending in a draw is the prediction here.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals in Tottenham's last four games with Brighton).

Tip 3: Brighton to score first - Yes (Tottenham have fallen behind in four of their last five home games in the Premier League).

