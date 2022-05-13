Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 15 May 2022

After their dominant 3-0 win over Arsenal in the North London derby, Tottenham Hotspur will continue their push to secure a Champions League berth as they host Burnley on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur poured cold water over Arsenal's hopes of securing Champions League qualification with two games remaining in the season on Thursday night. Harry Kane bagged a brace and Son Heung-Min added a third as Antonio Conte's side hammered the Gunners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs currently trail Arsenal by just one point with just two games remaining in the season. They will go up against Burnley on Sunday before taking on Norwich City on the final gameday.

Not only do they have to look to win these two games but they will also hope that either Everton or Newcastle United can take a point off Arsenal. Although Spurs play relatively weaker opponents, they cannot afford to rest on their laurels as Burnley are still looking to survive the drop.

Burnley's decision to sack Sean Dyche was met with a lot of raised eyebrows initially. However, since taking over from Dche on April 15, Mike Jackson has done a commendable job for the Clarets. They have won three of their five games since he was appointed.

Jackson was named the Premier League's Manager of the Month for April as well. However, they did fall to a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa in their latest outing last Saturday (May 7). For now, Burnley are 17th in the Premier League table. They are tied on points with Leeds United but have a game in hand over the Lilywhites.

With matches against Aston Villa and Newcastle United coming up after Sunday's battle against Spurs, Burnley will need to be at their very best to ensure they stay in the English top-flight.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Burnley are winless in their last nine away league games against Tottenham Hotspur. They have lost their last three trips to take on Spurs by a combined scoreline of 10-0.

Burnley won the reverse fixture in February and will be looking to do their first league double over Spurs since the 1974-75 season.

If they win on Sunday, Burnley will become only the fourth side to complete a top-flight double over an Antonio Conte side. Only Sampdoria (2012-13), Manchester City (2017-18_ and Juventus (2019-20) have managed to do so thus far.

Tottenham Hotspur lost the final home game of the 2020-21 season to Aston Villa (2-1). They've not lost the last home league game in consecutive seasons since 1993-94

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Prediction

Despite their upturn in form, Burnley will find it hard to contain Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. While the Clarets are much better-rested than Spurs, the latter have enough quality to produce yet another strong performance.

With James Tarkowski likely to miss out due to a hamstring injury and Ben Mee a potential absentee as well, Burnley are likely to struggle against Spurs.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have less than 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Harry Kane to score - Yes

