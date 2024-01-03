Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th January 2024

Tottenham Hotspur are set to play Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday in the third round of the FA Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Bournemouth in their most recent league game. Goals from Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, South Korean attacker Son Heung-min and Brazilian forward Richarlison secured the win for Tottenham Hotspur. Midfielder Alex Scott scored the goal for Bournemouth.

Burnley, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Aston Villa in their most recent league game. Goals from Jamaican winger Leon Bailey, French winger Moussa Diaby and Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz sealed the deal for Aston Villa. Swiss forward Zeki Amdouni and South African attacker Lyle Foster scored the goals for Burnley, who had Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge sent off in the second half.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur have won 12 games, lost three and drawn four.

South Korean attacker Son Heung-min has managed 17 goal contributions in 20 league starts for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Brazilian forward Richarlison has managed nine goal contributions in 12 league starts for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

South African forward Lyle Foster has managed seven goal contributions in 10 league starts for Burnley this season.

French winger Wilson Odobert has managed four goal contributions in seven league starts for Burnley this season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur are currently fifth in the league, having won four of their last five league games. They started the season well under Ange Postecoglou's management, but had some injury concerns and a drop-off in form. They have got back into the rhythm of things recently though.

A cup run could be a very positive outcome for Postecoglou. The club is keen to get their hands on a trophy, and given some of the concerns that the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City have shown, and with the troubling lack of form of clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur have a good chance of reaching the latter stages of the competition.

Burnley, on the other hand, are 19th in the league, having lost three of their last five league games. They have won three of their first 20 league games, and will enter this game as the underdogs.

Tottenham Hotspur should have enough to win here.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to keep a clean sheet- yes