Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Premier League 2023-24

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur take on Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have issues to address and have a point to prove this weekend.

Burnley are in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled this season. The away side slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts suffered a 4-2 defeat against Liverpool in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Head-to-Head

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against Burnley and have won 54 out of the 124 matches played between the two teams. Burnley have won 42 matches against Tottenham Hotspur and will look to cut the deficit this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Burnley form guide: L-D-W-D-L

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Timo Werner, Ben Davies, and Ryan Sessegnon are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Destiny Udogie and Fraser Forster are also struggling with their fitness and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Timo Werner, Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon, Destiny Udogie, Fraser Forster, Manor Solomon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Burnley

Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond are injured and sidelined ahead of this clash. Luca Koleosho and Maxime Esteve are carrying knocks and might not feature in this fixture.

Injured: Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond, Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al Dakhil

Doubtful: Luca Koleosho, Maxime Esteve

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Skipp, Van de Ven, Romero, Porro; Sarr, Bissouma; Maddison, Johnson, Son; Richarlison

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Muric; Assignon, O'Shea, Ekdal, Vitinho; Berge, Cullen, Odobert, Larsen; Fofana, Foster

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have a good squad at their disposal but are in the midst of a slump. Star players like James Maddison and Heung-Min Son can make a difference on their day and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Burnley need a miracle to escape relegation this season and cannot afford to drop points this weekend. Both teams have issues to address and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Burnley