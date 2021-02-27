Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur host Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, as Jose Mourinho's side look to get back to winning ways in the league.

Spurs have lost five of their last six games in the Premier League, and that sees them languishing in ninth place. They have only 36 points from 24 games - nine points behind fourth-placed West Ham United, who have played a game more than Spurs.

In their last match, Spurs were beaten by the Hammers at the London Stadium. Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard put the Hammers two goals to the good. Lucas Moura pulled a goal back for Spurs, but they could not force their way back into the game for a point.

Burnley, on the other hand, have drawn both their last two Premier League games. The Clarets are continuing to gradually edge away from relegation trouble. At the start of the Premier League fixtures this weekend, Burnley find themselves six points above the drop zone.

In the last game they played, they only managed a 0-0 draw against ten-man West Bromwich Albion. Even though Semi Ajayi was sent off in the 30th minute, Burnley couldn't break down the Baggies's defence in the remaining hour of play.

PREVIEW | Sean Dyche sets his sights on the 2020/21 @PremierLeague run-in 👊 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 26, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Head-to-Head

Tottenham have won 49 and lost 41 of the previous 118 clashes that they have had against Burnley.

Advertisement

Spurs won 1-0 at Turf Moor earlier this season, when Son Heung-min scored the only goal of the game in the 76th minute.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Burnley form guide: D-D-W-L-D

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Team News

Giovani Lo Celso is not yet fully fit, but is progressing in his recovery from a thigh injury.

With Dele Alli and Gareth Bale impressing in the Europa League Round of 32 tie against Wolfsberger, the pair could make rare Premier League starts.

Injured: Giovani Lo Celso

Suspended: None

Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson have been ruled out of contention for this game. There are also doubts over whether Erik Pieters and Robbie Brady will be available for this game.

Injured: Ashley Barnes, Johnn Berg Gudmundsson

Doubtful: Robbie Brady, Erik Pieters

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Predicted XIs

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele; Son Heung-min, Dele Alli, Gareth Bale; Harry Kane

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Matt Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor; Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil; Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Prediction

Even though it was just the Europa League and the quality of opposition wasn't great, Spurs would've taken great confidence from their win against Wolfsberger.

Advertisement

Even though the same thing was said before the game against West Ham last weekend, Burnley are unlikely to pose as much of a threat as the Hammers did. We're predicting a narrow Tottenham win in this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley