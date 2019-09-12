Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace: Team News, Probable XIs, Key Players & Prediction | Premier League 2019/20

Harry Kane would look to continue his England form with Tottenham

After an indifferent start to the Premier League 2019/20 campaign, the international break came at the right juncture for Tottenham Hotspur. Amid uncertain futures of various players in his squad, Mauricio Pochettino can breathe a sigh of relief at least till January, when the transfer market reopens.

Harry Kane, Spurs's most reliable outlet of goals in recent season, enjoyed a fruitful qualifying week, managing to score four for England in two qualifying games against Bulgaria and Kosovo respectively. With the number 9 getting his rhythm back, Pochettino can finally expect to get back on track with the Champions League lurking around.

Crystal Palace have had a decent start themselves, with a victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford being the highlight for them so far.

Keeping in mind how Roy Hodgson sets his up against the top sides, Mauricio Pochettino will face the tough task to break them down when they meet on September 14.

Team News

In terms of injuries, Pochettino has some respite as Tanguy Ndombele, Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon, and Kyle Walker-Peters have trained with the first-team this week. However, there is a concern hovering over Giovani Lo Celso, who suffered a hip injury while playing for Argentina and is set to be sidelined till October.

After suffering an ankle injury during pre-season, Juan Foyth will be on the sidelines for Saturday's fixture. Davinson Sanchez, after complaining an ankle irritation, is being assessed by the medical staff. The Columbian's issue is considered to be a niggle, and he should be able to participate in Saturday's fixture.

It will be interesting to see whether Serge Aurier gets the nod at the right-back spot after being benched in favour of makeshift full-back Sanchez.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is enduring a defensive crisis himself, with a string of first-team centre-halves in Scott Dann, Martin Kelly, James Tomkins, and Mamadou Sakho nursing their respective injuries. Although, Dann could be fit to feature against Spurs.

Predicted XIs

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Winks; Lamela, Eriksen, Son; Kane

Crystal Palace (4-5-1): Guaita; Ward, Cahill, Dann, Van Aanholt; Zaha, McCarthy, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Schlupp; Ayew

Key Players

Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane

Harry Kane has enjoyed two prolific games for England in the qualifiers.

After two good games for the Three Lions, Harry Kane will hope to carry his rich vein of form into the club fixtures, starting against Crystal Palace. Despite scoring three goals in four Premier League games before the international break, the 26-year-old looked rusty inside the penalty area, courtesy of a lengthy rehabilitation from an ankle injury.

With more than a month into the season, it looks like Kane is starting to regain his sharpness, and Spurs will bank on him to bear the attacking responsibilities alongside Son Heung-Min in the upcoming matches.

Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha

Zaha will have to play an important role for Palace against Spurs.

After coming to terms with his failed attempt to leave Crystal Palace this summer, Wilfried Zaha has managed to regain his focus to play in Hodgson's XI. With his trickery, he could be an asset for Palace going forward, using his pace and power to initiate brisk counter-attacks.

Due to his dribbling skills, the 26-year-old has the propensity to invite challenges, leading to fouls. The Ivory Coast international could help Palace by winning free-kicks in important areas, creating a vital set-piece opportunity for the Eagles to capitalise.

Prediction

Given Palace's recent record against Premier League's top sides, Tottenham could face a tough challenge to gather three points against them.

The Eagles will be hard to breakdown but, Tottenham's quality in the attacking department could help them in edging past a solid Palace side.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Crystal Palace