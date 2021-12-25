Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips - 26th December 2021

Tottenham Hotspur host London rivals Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Boxing Day Premier League action tomorrow.

Spurs are looking to continue their unbeaten run in the league, which currently stands at five games. They have managed to avoid a top-flight loss since a 3-0 rout at the hands of Manchester United in October.

Antonio Conte's side delivered arguably their best performance of the season in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool last weekend. Although a victory could've been sealed with a little more cutting edge.

They then ousted West Ham United from the EFL Cup with a narrow 2-1 win in midweek as the Lilywhites are now looking to wrap up a memorable seven days.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, haven't played since 16 December 2021 owing to their match away to Watford last weekend getting postponed due to COVID-19.

Before that, the Eagles had won only once in their previous five games, losing thrice - all consecutively to Aston Villa, Leeds United and Manchester United.

They're currently 11th in position on the Premier League table with only 20 points from 17 games.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have lost only one of their last 12 Premier League home games to Crystal Palace - a 1-0 defeat in November 1997.

Crystal Palace beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at the Selhurst Palace in their latest clash and the side is now aiming for back-to-back wins for the very first time.

Crystal Palace F.C. @CPFC



#CPFC The boss looks ahead to Boxing Day against Tottenham 👊 The boss looks ahead to Boxing Day against Tottenham 👊#CPFC

Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten in their last 14 games on Boxing Day, last ending up on the losing side to Portsmouth in 2003.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost five of their last six London derbies in the Premier League, winning just once.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur are slowly gathering steam under Conte. Their performances in the last two games, especially against Liverpool, have ensured that confidence is soaring in the camp as the side appears to have finally kicked into gear.

There's still room for improvement. Conte will only be asking for more of these showings in this and in the next game against Southampton to end a tumultuous 2021 on a high.

Crystal Palace have had some rest but their form has been patchy, winning only four times in their league campaign so far and struggling to find their attacking boots.

Even though Tottenham Hotspur are coming off the back of two intense games in the last six days, we're still putting our money on them to win.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 (Each of Tottenham Hotspur's last four games in all competitions has seen atleast three goals)

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 3 - Heung-min Son to score anytime: Yes (Son is currently on a three-game scoring run in the league)

Edited by Shardul Sant