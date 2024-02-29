Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace take on Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Eagles eased past Burnley by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The North London outfit slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 36 out of the 64 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 13 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten in their last 11 matches at home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in 1997.

Crystal Palace have won only one of their last 17 matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-0 margin at Selhurst Park in 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost two of their last three London derbies at home in the Premier League but did secure a 3-2 victory against Brentford in their previous such game.

Crystal Palace have won only one of their last 18 London derby games away from home in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have shown marked improvement under Ange Postecoglou but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. The hosts have not been at their best defensively over the past month and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Crystal Palace have been well below their best this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: James Maddison to score - Yes