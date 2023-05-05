Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side in an important encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a poor run last year. The Eagles edged West Ham United to a 4-3 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The North London outfit slumped to a disappointing 4-3 defeat at the hands of Liverpool last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 34 out of the 62 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 13 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost only one of their last 15 matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with their only such defeat coming at Selhurst Park this season.

Crystal Palace have lost each of their last seven games away from home against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and have scored only one goal during this period.

Tottenham Hotspur have kept clean sheets in 14 of their 27 games against Crystal Palace in the Premier League - their highest rate against a single opponent in this regard.

Tottenham Hotspur have conceded 57 goals in the Premier League this season - their highest tally in a single campaign since the 2007-08 season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled to meet expectations this season and are currently in the midst of a transition. The North Londoners have impressive players at their disposal and have a point to prove this weekend.

Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

