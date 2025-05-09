Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11 2025

Tottenham Hotspur face off with Crystal Palace in a Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday.
Tottenham are currently in 16th place in the table, while Crystal Palace are four spots above them in 12th. However, with both teams in major finals in the upcoming weeks, eyes and minds may be elsewhere come this match.
So who will come out on top in North London this weekend?
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Crystal Palace beat Tottenham 1-0 earlier this season, but it was their first win over Spurs since September 2021. In fact, Tottenham have won all six of their home games with the Eagles since they moved to their current stadium in April 2019.
- Tottenham claimed a spot in the Europa League final this week by beating Bodo/Glimt impressively in what was expected to be a tough match. However, in the Premier League, they have won just one of their last nine matches, over relegated Southampton on April 6.
- Crystal Palace won their own big semi-final on April 26, beating Aston Villa to reach the FA Cup final. Like Tottenham, though, their recent league form has not been great. They've won just one of their last seven matches, and have drawn their last three in a row.
- Crystal Palace's defensive record has been solid this season, with goalkeeper Dean Henderson keeping ten clean sheets, the third-most in the Premier League. However, they have scored just 44 goals, with only six teams scoring fewer.
- Tottenham have failed to win nine games after taking the lead this season, the most in the Premier League. Last weekend's draw with West Ham was the latest of them, as Wilson Odobert's 15th minute opener was cancelled out just 13 minutes later.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Prediction
It's fair to say that with both of these teams in upcoming major finals, there won't be much focus on this match at all. Neither will want to lose, but realistically, nothing is riding on the league for either now.
On paper, Tottenham's strong home record against Crystal Palace might give them a slight edge, but if Ange Postecoglou rotates his side as is expected, they might find it hard to keep the likes of Eze and Mateta quiet.
Spurs still have plenty of firepower in their own right, though, and buoyed by Thursday's result, they aren't likely to lose at home. Therefore, a score draw is the prediction.
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw.
Tip 2: Tottenham to score at least two goals - Yes (Tottenham have scored at least two goals in five of their last six home games with Crystal Palace).
Tip 3: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals in four of Tottenham's last five games).