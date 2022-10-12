Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur outfit at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side suffered a shock 3-0 defeat against VfL Bochum over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur are in third place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The London giants edged Brighton & Hove Albion to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt are on an even footing in the UEFA Champions League and have played out a draw in the only match that has been played between the two teams.

After a run of four victories against German opponents in the UEFA Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur are winless in their last five matches against Bundesliga sides in the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt have won their last two games away from home against English teams, with their victories coming against Arsenal and West Ham United in the UEFA Europa League.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost four of their last six home games against different opponents from the Bundesliga - Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen.

Eintracht Frankfurt won the first away game in the UEFA Champions League in their history last month after a 1-0 victory against Marseille.

Tottenham Hotspur have won nine of their last 11 games at home in the UEFA Champions League and have won their last three such games in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have been inconsistent in recent weeks and narrowly managed to win their Premier League game over the weekend. The English side is yet to hit its stride on the European front and will want to prove its mettle in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial Families at @NoahsArkHospice , the Club's Official Charity Partner, were treated to a memorable meet and greet with @HKane at his Museum of London exhibition at the weekend Families at @NoahsArkHospice, the Club's Official Charity Partner, were treated to a memorable meet and greet with @HKane at his Museum of London exhibition at the weekend 💙 https://t.co/vVaTIVyDmE

Eintracht Frankfurt have struggled to impose themselves this season and have plenty of work to do in the coming months. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes