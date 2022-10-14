Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th October 2022

Tottenham Hotspur are set to play Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. A first-half brace from South Korean attacker Son Heung-min and a goal from star striker Harry Kane sealed the deal for Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur.

Goals from Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada and young winger Faride Alidou proved to be mere consolation for Eintracht Frankfurt, who had Brazilian centre-back Tuta sent off in the second half.

Everton, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. First-half goals from Brazilian winger Antony and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo secured the win for Manchester United. Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi scored the goal for Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games.

Everton have won six games, while the other 13 have ended in draws.

Star striker Harry Kane has scored eight league goals this season for Tottenham Hotspur.

South Korean forward Son Heung-min has registered five goal contributions in the league for Tottenham Hotspur.

Winger Antony Gordon has scored two goals in the league for Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur are currently third in the league, four points behind league leaders and arch-rivals Arsenal. Before the season started, many considered Antonio Conte's side to compete for top honors domestically, given that they had signed players like Ivan Perisic, Richarlison and Yves Bissouma.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



"You'll see the real Perisic soon, give him some time after the injury". Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham plan to sign Dejan Kulusevski on permanent deal: "He's hungry for more and wants to become a top player. It will be a very smart signing for Tottenham", tells Sky"You'll see the real Perisic soon, give him some time after the injury". Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham plan to sign Dejan Kulusevski on permanent deal: "He's hungry for more and wants to become a top player. It will be a very smart signing for Tottenham", tells Sky ⚪️🇸🇪 #THFC"You'll see the real Perisic soon, give him some time after the injury".

While they occupy a respectable position in the league table, there has been debate about how good they have actually been so far. The results have been good so far, but the performances have been inconsistent.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Harry Kane has scored 8 goals in his first 9 Premier League games this season but nobody is talking about it because of Erling Haaland Harry Kane has scored 8 goals in his first 9 Premier League games this season but nobody is talking about it because of Erling Haaland 😑 https://t.co/HSUAQxaRr2

Everton, on the other hand, are 12th in the league and have won two of their last five league games. Frank Lampard deserves credit for stabilising the ship, given the turmoil of last season. Summer acquisitions James Tarkowski and Conor Coady have added steel and experience to the defence, while players like Jordan Pickford and Alex Iwobi have produced some excellent performances so far.

Everton's long-term project is still unclear, but they have some talented young footballers.

Tottenham Hotspur will be the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Everton

Tip 1: Result- Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Harry Kane to score- Yes

