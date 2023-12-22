Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Toffees crashed out of the EFL Cup at the hands of Fulham in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The North London outfit eased past Nottingham Forest by a 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against Everton and have won 70 out of the 186 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 57 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost only one of their last 21 matches against Everton in the Premier League, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in September 2020.

Since a run of three consecutive victories away from home against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League that ended in 2009, Everton have picked up only seven points from their last 14 such games in the competition.

After failing to win a single game away from home against teams from London in the Premier League in their last two seasons, Everton have won all their three such matches so far this season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have a good squad at their disposal but have been inconsistent in the Premier League over the past month. The hosts have stepped up to the plate in their last two games and will be intent on building a run of good results in the coming weeks.

Everton have managed to recover after their poor start to the season but will be up against a formidable opponent in this fixture. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Son Heung-Min to score - Yes