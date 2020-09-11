Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton lock horns in a high-profile clash in North London, with both sides looking to reach new heights in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti are amongst the greatest managers of the modern era and have won trophies aplenty across Europe, while the jobs they face at their current clubs is rather unique considering their pedigree.

Spurs endured an eventful 2019-20 season in which long-serving manager Mauricio Pochettino was sacked in favour of Mourinho, who was appointed in late 2019 to win trophies at the club. The Lilywhites also moved into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and put their Champions League final disappointment behind them, as a whirlwind 12 months spell for the club resulted in a sixth-place finish.

Various bits Jose Mourinho just said on signing a new striker are now in the press conference blog below. https://t.co/6u58RJCOec — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) September 11, 2020

Everton started poorly under Marco Silva but enjoyed a renaissance under Ancelotti, as they pulled off a massive coup by appointing someone as decorated as the Italian in the first place.

The three-time Champions League winner has made a series of high-profile additions to his squad and will look to end Everton's trophy drought, while Mourinho will be aiming to do the same with Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Head to Head

Everton have failed to beat Tottenham Hotspur in their last 15 attempts in the Premier League, with their last victory coming in a 2-1 triumph at Goodison Park in December 2012.

The reverse fixture last season is set to be remembered for all the wrong reasons, as Andre Gomes suffered a horrific leg-break in the 1-1 draw. The corresponding fixture, however, saw the Portuguese midfielder return to the starting XI for Everton, as the Toffees suffered a 1-0 defeat two months ago.

Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton Team News

Harry Kane will look to lead the line for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho is sweating over the fitness of Harry Winks, who was forced to withdraw from the England squad due to unspecified reasons. The midfielder could yet make the matchday squad but is unlikely to be named in the starting XI, with new signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg expected to partner Moussa Sissoko in the centre of the park.

Dele Alli has been in stunning form in pre-season and will look to start the season on a positive note, having blown hot and cold in recent years. The mercurial Englishman is expected to be named in the starting XI, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min the obvious picks as attacking options.

Matt Doherty could also make his competitive debut for the club, while Ben Davies is set to be preferred to Ryan Sessegnon and Danny Rose for the left flank. Giovani Lo Celso and Japhet Tanganga were not spotted in training and are unlikely to be available for the clash against Everton.

Injuries: Giovani Lo Celso, Japhet Tanganga

Doubtful: Harry Winks

Suspensions: None

James Rodriguez reunited with Carlo Ancelotti this summer. (PC:@Everton on Twitter)

Everton

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is a long-term absentee for the Toffees and looks unlikely to feature this year, having endured another horror injury during lockdown. Ancelotti confirmed that Mason Holgate will also miss the trip to North London after picking up an injury in the pre-season friendly against Preston North End.

However, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes are fully fit, while Fabian Delph faces a late fitness test to be included in the squad. The likes of James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan are also expected to be in contention for a place in the starting XI, having sealed big-money moves to Goodison Park in the summer.

🔢 | Our squad numbers for the 2020/21 campaign have been confirmed! #EFC 🔵 #COYB — Everton (@Everton) September 11, 2020

Rodriguez, in particular, is a proven winner and has worked with Ancelotti before. The Colombian superstar will look to make an immediate impact and endear himself to the fans, having fallen out of favour in his last season at Real Madrid.

Injuries: Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Mason Holgate

Doubtful: Fabian Delph

Suspensions: None

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton Predicted XIs

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne; Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Rodriguez; Bernard, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko; Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton Prediction

Everton's new-look midfield could take time to gel with each other, as Ancelotti looks to integrate his summer arrivals as quickly as possible. Spurs are a more settled unit and have been in good form in pre-season, with Dele Alli in particular impressing with a series of eye-catching displays.

The Toffees could give a good account of themselves, but Mourinho and co should get the job done at home.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Everton

Also Read: Liverpool vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21