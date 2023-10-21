Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd October 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Fulham lock horns with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The Cottagers eased past Sheffield United by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional so far this season. The North London outfit edged Luton Town to a narrow 1-0 victory before the international break and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 54 out of the 103 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 19 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur have won 13 of their last 15 matches at home against Fulham in the Premier League, with their only two failures during this period coming at home.

Fulham have failed to score more than one goal in any of their last 17 matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, with the previous such occasion taking place in a 2-1 victory in 2008.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost only one of their last 16 matches played on a Monday in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin against Manchester City in 2018.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have been in impressive form so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The likes of Son Heung-Min and James Maddison have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to add to their goal tallies in this fixture.

Fulham can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins in this match. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: James Maddison to score - Yes