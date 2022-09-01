Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with local rivals Fulham in an important clash on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Cottagers edged Brighton & Hove Albion to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far. The North London outfit played out a 1-1 draw against West Ham United this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good record against Fulham and have won 52 out of the 100 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 18 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur have won 11 of their last 13 matches against Fulham in the Premier League but did drop points in two home games during this run.

Fulham have won only one of their last 12 away matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming in 2014.

Tottenham Hotspur have won their last four Premier League London derbies played at home and are closing in on a run of six such victories achieved between 2009 and 2010.

Of the 10 London clubs to have featured in the Premier League, Fulham have the lowest win rate in London derbies with only 26 victories in 140 matches.

Antonio Conte's side is currently on a five-game winning streak at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - the longest winning streak by the team at this venue.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have a good squad at their disposal but were unable to bring their cutting edge to the fore against West Ham United this week. The likes of Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski are in impressive form at the moment and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Fulham can pack a punch on their day and have pulled off a few surprising results so far this season. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

