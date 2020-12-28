Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur are winless in their last four games as they take on a resilient Fulham in a London derby on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho's side played out a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers to fall to fifth on the Premier League table. After beating Arsenal 2-0 on home turf in the first week of December, Tottenham Hotspur haven't tasted victory in any of their subsequent four matches in the league.

They drew with Crystal Palace and then suffered two defeats on the trot against Liverpool and Leicester City. On Sunday, they led 1-0 in the first minute but then relinquished that lead in the 86th minute of the game to walk away with just a point.

Fulham have shown some signs of life of late and have drawn all of their last four games. They have been able to contain Liverpool, Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Southampton and if their attackers can step up their game, they could climb out of the drop zone and move on to better things than a relegation battle.

Tottenham Hotspur have won 10 of their last 11 games against Fulham and the Cottagers have a poor record when it comes to Premier League London derbies. But Scott Parker will be hoping that his side can keep up their good work at the back and frustrate Jose Mourinho's side and possibly conjure up something to upset them.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Head-to-Head

The London rivals have locked horns 98 times till date. Tottenham Hotspur have dominated the fixture, winning 51 times. Fulham have been able to register a win only on 18 occasions. 29 matches have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in January 2019 and Fulham lost 1-2 at Craven Cottage.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: D-L-L-W-D

Fulham form guide: L-D-D-D-D

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Team News

Japhet Tanganga returned to the bench in the game against Wolves after being out with a shoulder injury. Giovani Lo Celso limped off in the loss against Leicester City and did not make the squad against Wolves and is a doubt here.

Gareth Bale suffered a calf injury against Stoke City in the Carabao Cup and missed out on the game against Wolves. He is likely to be sidelined for this one as well.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Gareth Bale, Giovani Lo Celso

Suspensions: None

For Fulham, Ivan Cavaleiro returned to the starting lineup against Southampton in the weekend. Mario Lemina did not feature against Southampton owing to a clause in his loan agreement. Terence Kongolo is likely to sit this out as well as he suffered a setback in training just as he was nearing a return.

Kenny Tete did not feature against Southampton due to a family emergency and it's not clear whether he will feature against Spurs.

Injuries: Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: Kenny Tete

Suspensions: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele; Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min

Fulham Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alphonse Areola; Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen, Ola Aina; Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Ademola Lookman, Tom Cairney; Ivan Cavaleiro

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Prediction

"We didn't have the ambition or desire to go for more."



Jose Mourinho has demanded more from his team and if they want to stay in the title-challenge, they need to step up and deliver. This is a fixture where Spurs have found a lot of joy in and though Fulham have looked more and more assured at the back of late, they might find it hard to contain Spurs.

Match prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Fulham