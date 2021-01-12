Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur host Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday, in a hastily rearranged fixture that has given neither team enough time for ideal preparation.

Originally, Tottenham Hotspur were scheduled to face Aston Villa on Wednesday. However, due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Villa squad, Fulham have had to step in at short notice.

This fixture was scheduled to be played a couple of weeks ago, but was postponed due to the Whites' own troubles with COVID-19.

Over the weekend, Tottenham played a famous FA Cup fixture against eighth-tier Marine AFC. They won the encounter 5-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Carlos Vinicius. There were also goals in that tie from Lucas Moura and teenager Alfie Devine.

Tottenham are currently four points behind league leaders Liverpool, with this being the game in hand for Jose Mourinho's side.

In their last league game, Tottenham beat Leeds 3-0, with goals from Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Toby Alderweireld.

Fulham last played a league game on Boxing Day, when they drew 0-0 with Southampton. They have since been in cup action, where they beat QPR 2-0 away from home.

Fulham have drawn their last four league games, and are currently just three points away from safety with a game in hand.

Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Tottenham have won 51 of the previous 98 games that they have played against Fulham, losing only 18 times to the Whites. In total, 29 of those 98 games have ended in draws.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Fulham form guide: W-D-D-D-D

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham will miss Giovani Lo Celso for this game, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg expected to be fit for this game.

Tottenham also rested a few big-hitters like Kane and Son for the game against Marine, so they should be raring to go in midweek.

Injured: Giovani Lo Celso

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Matt Doherty

Fulham

For the moment, Fulham don't have any concerns with respect to injuries or suspensions.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko; Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

Fulham Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo; Bobby Decordova-Reid, Mario Lemina, Harrison Reed, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Antonee Robinson; Ivan Cavaleiro, Ademola Lookman

Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Prediction

We are predicting a comfortable win for Mourinho's men in this game.

The firepower of Kane and Son is likely to overwhelm the Fulham defence, even if it is much-improved compared to the start of the season.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Fulham