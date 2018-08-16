Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham: Preview, head to head, team news, line-ups, and prediction

Pranav Byakod
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
436   //    16 Aug 2018, 17:04 IST

Ful
Jokanović (left) and Pochettino (right) will face off at Wembley on Saturday

It's now week 2 of the new Premier League season, and last season's third-place holders Tottenham take on Championship Playoff winners Fulham in a thrilling encounter at Wembley.

An unexpected twist in the tale, big money club Tottenham managed to become the first Premier League side since the 2003-04 season not to alter their squad over the summer transfer window, while Fulham brought in a plethora of new players to Craven Cottage.

Fulham can even field a starting eleven with just their new summer imports! These two London clubs are well known names in the Premier League, and now that Fulham has returned, they will square off in a highly anticipated encounter.

Head to head

Tottenham and Fulham have played a total of 26 matches against each other, with the North London club (Tottenham) winning 14 of them. Fulham has only managed to scrape 6 victories against Spurs.

There has been 6 draws between both sides. Tottenham also has an average of 1.6 goals scored against the Lily Whites, who have a paltry 0.8 average goals per game in comparison.

Tottenham team news

Enter capt
Dele Alli (right) celebrating his goal against Newcastle United with Harry Kane (center) and Eric Dier (left)

Mauricio Pochettino would be a happy camper after seeing the style of football Tottenham displayed on Matchday 1 of the league. Tottenham fans, unlike the rest of the league, did not see any new signing step onto the pitch for them, as the club failed to bring in any of their summer transfer targets, but this may actually do them more good than harm.

Pochettino knows the strengths and weaknesses of each player, and what kind of playing style they can adapt to. He doesn't have to adjust his squad in order to incorporate new players like United with Fred or Chelsea with Jorginho. Every player in the squad has been training together for at least 6 months now.

With Golden Boot winner Harry Kane leading the line, Danish maestro Christian Eriksen and English international Dele Alli supporting him, Spurs' on-field chemistry would most definitely be something Fulham are fearing tomorrow!

Fulham team news

En
Fulham look a very different side ever since their victory over Aston Villa in the Play-Offs

Fulham boss Slaviša Jokanović would be rather dejected after Crystal Palace got the better of them on their Premier League return. The Cottagers invested heavily in the transfer market in order to retain their place in the first division, with Sergio Rico (loan), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (loan), Calum Chambers (loan), Luciano Vietto (loan), André Schürrle (loan), Maxime Le Marchand (£3.6 million), Fabricio (£5.4 million), Joe Bryan (£6.03 million), Alfie Mawson (£15.2 million), Aleksandr Mitrović (£18.2 million), André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (£22.4 million) and Jean Michaël Seri (£27 million) all joining the squad this season.

This could however be a problem for Slaviša, as bringing in so many new players - most of whom have never experienced the Premier League, means they won't have chemistry and teamwork on the field. However Fulham can still pull one over Tottenham, and they certainly have the starting XI to do so!

Previous results

(Joselu 11') Newcastle United 1 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur (Vertonghen 8', Alli 18')

Fulham 0 - 2 Crystal Palace (Schlupp 41', Zaha 79')

Predicted lineups

Tottenham XI: Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies, Moussa Dembélé, Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Heung Min Son, Harry Kane

Fulham XI: Fabricio, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Calum Chambers, Maxime Le Marchand, Joe Bryan, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Tom Cairney, Jean Michaël Seri, André Schürrle, Aleksandr Mitrović, Ryan Sessegnon

Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 0 Fulham

Spurs are expected to continue their winning form as Fulham are still adapting to the rigorous changes made to the squad and the level of football the Premier League is at right now.

Although Spurs are favored to take this victory with ease, but Slaviša and co may just pull off an emphatic victory with their new lineup.

Kickoff

Saturday 18 August 2018

7:30 (IST)

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Fulham FC Football Tottenham Hotspur Andre Schurrle Kane Mauricio Pochettino Wembley Stadium Premier League Teams
Pranav Byakod
CONTRIBUTOR
5 biggest London derbies
RELATED STORY
5 Americans who had successful stints in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Looking at how Fulham have fared in this transfer window
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: A preview of the three newly...
RELATED STORY
How Fulham are slowly becoming a force to reckon with
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Fulham slap price-tag on Ryan...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Key players from the promoted...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Bale has decided to join Spurs,...
RELATED STORY
3 teenagers to watch out for in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us