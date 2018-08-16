Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham: Preview, head to head, team news, line-ups, and prediction

Jokanović (left) and Pochettino (right) will face off at Wembley on Saturday

It's now week 2 of the new Premier League season, and last season's third-place holders Tottenham take on Championship Playoff winners Fulham in a thrilling encounter at Wembley.

An unexpected twist in the tale, big money club Tottenham managed to become the first Premier League side since the 2003-04 season not to alter their squad over the summer transfer window, while Fulham brought in a plethora of new players to Craven Cottage.

Fulham can even field a starting eleven with just their new summer imports! These two London clubs are well known names in the Premier League, and now that Fulham has returned, they will square off in a highly anticipated encounter.

Head to head

Tottenham and Fulham have played a total of 26 matches against each other, with the North London club (Tottenham) winning 14 of them. Fulham has only managed to scrape 6 victories against Spurs.

There has been 6 draws between both sides. Tottenham also has an average of 1.6 goals scored against the Lily Whites, who have a paltry 0.8 average goals per game in comparison.

Tottenham team news

Dele Alli (right) celebrating his goal against Newcastle United with Harry Kane (center) and Eric Dier (left)

Mauricio Pochettino would be a happy camper after seeing the style of football Tottenham displayed on Matchday 1 of the league. Tottenham fans, unlike the rest of the league, did not see any new signing step onto the pitch for them, as the club failed to bring in any of their summer transfer targets, but this may actually do them more good than harm.

Pochettino knows the strengths and weaknesses of each player, and what kind of playing style they can adapt to. He doesn't have to adjust his squad in order to incorporate new players like United with Fred or Chelsea with Jorginho. Every player in the squad has been training together for at least 6 months now.

With Golden Boot winner Harry Kane leading the line, Danish maestro Christian Eriksen and English international Dele Alli supporting him, Spurs' on-field chemistry would most definitely be something Fulham are fearing tomorrow!

Fulham team news

Fulham look a very different side ever since their victory over Aston Villa in the Play-Offs

Fulham boss Slaviša Jokanović would be rather dejected after Crystal Palace got the better of them on their Premier League return. The Cottagers invested heavily in the transfer market in order to retain their place in the first division, with Sergio Rico (loan), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (loan), Calum Chambers (loan), Luciano Vietto (loan), André Schürrle (loan), Maxime Le Marchand (£3.6 million), Fabricio (£5.4 million), Joe Bryan (£6.03 million), Alfie Mawson (£15.2 million), Aleksandr Mitrović (£18.2 million), André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (£22.4 million) and Jean Michaël Seri (£27 million) all joining the squad this season.

This could however be a problem for Slaviša, as bringing in so many new players - most of whom have never experienced the Premier League, means they won't have chemistry and teamwork on the field. However Fulham can still pull one over Tottenham, and they certainly have the starting XI to do so!

Previous results

(Joselu 11') Newcastle United 1 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur (Vertonghen 8', Alli 18')

Fulham 0 - 2 Crystal Palace (Schlupp 41', Zaha 79')

Predicted lineups

Tottenham XI: Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies, Moussa Dembélé, Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Heung Min Son, Harry Kane

Fulham XI: Fabricio, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Calum Chambers, Maxime Le Marchand, Joe Bryan, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Tom Cairney, Jean Michaël Seri, André Schürrle, Aleksandr Mitrović, Ryan Sessegnon

Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 0 Fulham

Spurs are expected to continue their winning form as Fulham are still adapting to the rigorous changes made to the squad and the level of football the Premier League is at right now.

Although Spurs are favored to take this victory with ease, but Slaviša and co may just pull off an emphatic victory with their new lineup.

Kickoff

Saturday 18 August 2018

7:30 (IST)

Venue: Wembley Stadium